Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance
PAI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $13.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (PAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.