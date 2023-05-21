Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 2nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

PAI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

