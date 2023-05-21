Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WEA opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.