William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Boot Barn Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

