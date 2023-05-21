William Blair Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

