William Blair Begins Coverage on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $49.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
