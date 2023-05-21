William Blair Comments on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NYSE KMX opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 342,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

