Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WIX opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

