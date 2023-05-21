Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $206.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.91, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

