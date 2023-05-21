Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BR. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

BR stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,292,000 after buying an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

