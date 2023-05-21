Zacks Research Comments on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.95.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

