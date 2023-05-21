Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

MAR opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 146.1% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 586,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,334,000 after purchasing an additional 347,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16,504.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

