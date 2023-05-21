Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

