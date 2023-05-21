Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.
