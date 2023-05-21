Zacks Research Weighs in on Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

