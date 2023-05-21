Zacks Research Weighs in on Mplx Lp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Mplx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 519.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Mplx by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after buying an additional 1,174,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mplx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after buying an additional 1,099,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.