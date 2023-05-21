Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.68 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Zcash has a market cap of $538.30 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $32.97 or 0.00122586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

