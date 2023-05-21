Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

