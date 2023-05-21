Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,116,654. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.