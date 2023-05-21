ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.