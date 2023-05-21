Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.00. 166,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 643,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.