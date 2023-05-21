Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.00. 166,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 643,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 38.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

