10,589 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Mark A. Paup acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $323,533. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.