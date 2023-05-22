11,254 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after buying an additional 3,274,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,723,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Stock Down 7.3 %

ATUS opened at $2.67 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

