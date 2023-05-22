11,738 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NSSC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.15. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.