12,896 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 150.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 136,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 168.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,123,740. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.19. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

See Also

