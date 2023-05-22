1,386 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $140,549,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $198.86 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -41.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

