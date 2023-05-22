144,455 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

