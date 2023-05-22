15,172 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

