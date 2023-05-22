15,373 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,699.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,699.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,273 shares of company stock worth $3,746,961 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

