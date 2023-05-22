15,908 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $104,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $10.91 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

