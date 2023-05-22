1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) vs. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) Critical Survey

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1847 and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 -15.64% -456.60% -16.86% Avalon GloboCare -992.68% -516.69% -80.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares 1847 and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1847 and Avalon GloboCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 $48.93 million 0.04 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 14.73 -$11.93 million ($1.30) -1.34

1847 has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

1847 beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immune effector cell therapy and laboratory services. It operates through the Real Property Operating and Medical Related Consulting Services segments. The Real Property Operating segment includes property management fees, property insurance, real estate taxes, depreciation, repairs and maintenance fees, utilities and other expenses related to rental properties. The Medical Related Consulting segment relates to labor and related benefits, travel expenses, and related to consulting services. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

