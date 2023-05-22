1inch Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $323.91 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $323.91 million and $10.95 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,063,881 tokens. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

