350,000 Shares in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTMAR opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
