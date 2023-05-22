350,000 Shares in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMAR opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Get Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.