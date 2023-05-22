367,067 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.66% of Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bancorp stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

