3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in 3M were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 30,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

