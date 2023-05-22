4,099 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $90.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.