45,000 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PMM opened at $5.93 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

