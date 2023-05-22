45,000 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PMM opened at $5.93 on Monday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
