5,525 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UAL opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

