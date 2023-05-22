A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

AOS stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

