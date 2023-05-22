AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lessened its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AAON Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AAON opened at $91.82 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.79.
AAON Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AAON
In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,731 shares of company stock worth $719,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
