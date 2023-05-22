ABCMETA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115.94 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $115.94 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,824.24 or 1.00027363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001961 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $146.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.