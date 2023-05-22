Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.10 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

