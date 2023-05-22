Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.10 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
