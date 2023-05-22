Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $139.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.93. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $125.59 and a one year high of $218.24.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

