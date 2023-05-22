abrdn plc Acquires 62,192 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,029,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 609,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,160 shares of company stock worth $16,192,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $76.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

