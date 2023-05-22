abrdn plc Buys 13,721 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

