abrdn plc Buys 3,890 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 65.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

