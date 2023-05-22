abrdn plc Buys 4,683 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $145.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

