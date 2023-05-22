abrdn plc Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,708,000 after acquiring an additional 60,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $101.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

