abrdn plc Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.16 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.