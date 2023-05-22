abrdn plc Has $5.43 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

