abrdn plc Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.78. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

