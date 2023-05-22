abrdn plc Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Price Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $8.07 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.