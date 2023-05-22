abrdn plc Has $6.66 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Activity

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

